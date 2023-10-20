Creature: A New Turkish Drama Based on Frankenstein Leaves Viewers Unsatisfied

A new Turkish drama loosely based on Frankenstein, titled Creature, has left viewers feeling disappointed with its drawn-out story and over-the-top performances. The show follows Ziya, a doctor, who becomes obsessed with the idea of resurrection after the death of his mother. He encounters a strange professor named Ihsan who claims to have the knowledge of resurrection methods.

The first episode sets up the relationship between Ziya and Ihsan, and hints at the dark consequences of their experiments. However, the slow pacing of the story and excessive dramatic moments make it difficult for viewers to stay engaged. The episode feels disjointed at times, leaving unanswered questions and unresolved plotlines.

Although Creature aims to explore the themes of life, death, and the consequences of playing God, it fails to captivate audiences in the same way that the classic Frankenstein story does. The overacting the cast and the lack of a clear narrative direction make it a frustrating viewing experience.

Overall, Creature is a dark and overwrought drama that may not appeal to viewers looking for a more cohesive and engaging story. Despite its basis in the Frankenstein legend, the show falls short in delivering a satisfying viewing experience.

Sources: The source article titled “Creature: Stream it or skip it?” Joel Keller.