Netflix’s “Christmas as Usual” Explores the Complexities of Interracial Relationships

Summary: Netflix’s latest original movie, “Christmas as Usual,” tells the story of Jashan, an Indian man, and his Norwegian girlfriend, Thea, as they navigate the challenges of an interracial relationship during the holiday season. While the film showcases the beauty of Norwegian Christmas traditions and landscapes, it also sheds light on the racism and prejudice that still exist in some small towns. Thea’s family is far from accepting of Jashan, and the couple must face the difficult task of breaking the news of their engagement. Despite some heartwarming moments, the film ultimately explores the flaws and shortcomings of its characters, particularly Thea’s lack of understanding and communication towards Jashan.

The movie draws comparisons to films like “Happiest Season” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” for its exploration of interracial relationships in the context of family dynamics. Kanan Gill delivers a standout performance as Jashan, portraying a funny and likable character with genuine commitment to the role. The dialogue adds depth to the story, highlighting the cultural misunderstandings and differences between the characters.

One of the notable aspects of the film is its portrayal of Norwegian holiday traditions, from wearing knitted sweaters to celebrating “Teeny Tiny Christmas” with a special meatball dinner. The picturesque landscapes and cinematography capture the beauty of the snowy Norwegian tundra, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere.

However, the film doesn’t shy away from addressing the darker side of the story. The racism and hostility faced Jashan from Thea’s family, particularly her mother Anne-Lise, is a stark reminder that prejudice still exists, even in seemingly idyllic settings. Thea’s failure to inform Jashan about her previous relationship and her lack of support when facing her family’s hostility is disheartening.

In the end, while “Christmas as Usual” presents a sweet beginning and ending for its central couple, the film’s exploration of the complexities of interracial relationships is its true strength. It serves as a reminder that understanding, communication, and acceptance are crucial for the success of any relationship, regardless of cultural backgrounds.