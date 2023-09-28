“Bottoms: A Hilarious and Absurdist Satire of High School Comedies”

A24’s “Bottoms,” now streaming on VOD services, is a comedic gem that satirizes the tropes of high school comedies with a blend of wit, absurdity, and social commentary. Directed Emma Seligman and starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, it follows the misadventures of PJ and Josie, two gay and virginal high school outcasts. As they navigate a world that is a ridiculous exaggeration of reality, filled with cheerleaders, jocks, and inept authority figures, they resort to lies and schemes to boost their social standing.

To impress their crushes, PJ and Josie create a girls-only fight club under the guise of a feminist self-defense club, attracting a group of misfits along the way. The plot escalates into chaos as their club gains more attention and unravels secrets within the school community, leading to a climactic and violent showdown during the Big Game.

“Bottoms” draws inspiration from teen comedy classics like “Heathers” and “Mean Girls,” while carving out its own cult status with its subversive humor. Sennott and Edebiri deliver standout performances as a fiery and funny duo, bringing their characters to life with charisma and comedic timing.

Director Emma Seligman’s no-holds-barred approach to storytelling creates an absurdist reality where logic is tossed aside in favor of comedic effect. The film’s surreal exaggeration amplifies the anxieties of coming-of-age, exploring themes of sex, violence, and gender roles. Seligman cleverly dissects social disparities without resorting to preachiness, instead opting for irreverent and uncomfortable laughs.

“Bottoms” is a breath of fresh air in the crowded world of high school comedies. Its willingness to push boundaries, its unapologetic misanthropy, and its sharp social commentary make it a standout film that defies expectations. Prepare for a hilariously wild ride that leaves you wanting more from the talented team behind it.

Sources: None