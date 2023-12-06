French Crime Drama “Blood Coast” Lacks Compelling Characters and Story

Blood Coast, a new crime drama from France, struggles to establish its characters and deliver a compelling story, despite its abundance of action and intrigue. The show centers around Franck Murillo, a man accused of killing his 11-year-old son, who manages to escape from law enforcement during his son’s funeral. Eight months later in Marseille, a group of cops, led Lyès Benamar, is engaged in a stakeout involving a drug dealer. Commissioner Fabiani, who disapproves of Benamar’s methods, pairs him up with Interpol agent Alice Vidal. Vidal is in Marseille to find Murillo, believing that he is still alive and hiding in the city.

However, the show suffers from several issues. Firstly, the setup of the story is confusing, making it difficult for viewers to fully grasp the plot. Secondly, the characters, both on the police side and the criminal side, lack distinctiveness and fail to capture the audience’s attention. Benamar and Vidal come across as nothing more than revenge-driven violence machines, lacking depth and compelling motives. Similarly, Murillo appears as a generic bad guy, lacking a well-defined backstory or clear motivations for his actions.

Additionally, the supporting characters in the show are so generic that their names are not even mentioned in the article. This lack of character development and differentiation contributes to the overall generic nature of the series. While Blood Coast may appeal to viewers seeking violence and chases, it falls short in delivering a captivating and well-defined narrative.

In conclusion, Blood Coast lacks the necessary elements to make a lasting impression. Its confusing setup and lack of compelling characters make it difficult for viewers to fully engage with the story. As a result, the show fails to stand out among the numerous crime dramas available.