Big Mouth Season 7 Brings an Unsettling Perspective on Puberty

Big Mouth, the controversial animated series, is back with its seventh season, offering another dose of crude and disturbing humor. While some may find it hilarious, others are left questioning the show’s premise and its purpose.

The new season follows the main characters as they enter high school, navigating the challenges of adolescence. Nick pursues an older girl and ends up in a private school, while Andrew tries to change his image, and Jessi approaches high school with pessimism.

The season opener takes the class on a visit to their future high school, and as expected, it’s filled with gross and uncomfortable moments. The episode is framed with Lola recapping the events of the previous season, providing a clever narrative structure, but ultimately failing to deliver a satisfying storyline.

Big Mouth has always been known for its explicit content, but this season takes it to another level. There is a constant barrage of jokes about sex, puberty, and bodily fluids, leaving little room for a substantive plot. It begs the question of why these topics need to be explored through cartoon 13-year-olds and raises discomfort about the portrayal of preteens engaging in sexual activities.

While the show may have its loyal fans who appreciate its unapologetic and boundary-pushing nature, it fails to offer much substance for those looking for more than shallow dick jokes. With the upcoming final season on the horizon, it’s clear that Big Mouth’s shock value approach to humor has worn thin.

FAQ:

Q: What is Big Mouth about?

A: Big Mouth is an animated series that follows a group of teenagers as they navigate the challenges of puberty.

Q: What can viewers expect from Big Mouth Season 7?

A: Season 7 continues the tradition of crude and explicit humor, focusing on the characters’ experiences in high school.

Q: Is Big Mouth appropriate for younger audiences?

A: No, Big Mouth contains explicit content and adult themes, making it unsuitable for younger viewers.

Q: Will there be any significant changes in the final season of Big Mouth?

A: As the final season approaches, fans can expect the show to maintain its shocking and outrageous style, offering a fitting conclusion to its run.