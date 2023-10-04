Beth Stelling Returns with a Personal and Piercing Hour Special

In her latest hour special, “Girl Daddy,” Beth Stelling takes viewers on a journey through her childhood and personal life. Filming the special in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio, Stelling revisits her upbringing a single mother who taught piano and led the high school choir. She contrasts this with her visits to her father, an aspiring actor turned sign-spinner in Orlando. Stelling’s new hour explores how her childhood experiences influenced her decisions regarding marriage and motherhood.

Stelling’s wit is reminiscent of Michelle Wolf, with her personable demeanor allowing her jokes to surprise viewers. The special is divided into three different themes: Stelling’s experiences growing up with her mother and sisters in Ohio, her visits to her father in Florida, and her navigation of life as a single woman today.

Throughout the special, Stelling shares humorous and sometimes outrageous anecdotes from her childhood. From witnessing a second-grader adding inappropriate lyrics to a song, to her father’s strange habits and aspirations as an aspiring actor, the stories are both amusing and relatable.

As an adult herself, Stelling also delves into her experiences with different types of birth control, inviting women in the audience to share their own testimonials. She reads the extensive list of side effects from her current medication, highlighting the often overlooked realities of contraception.

Filming the special in her hometown allows Stelling to make her performance more personal and piercing. She confronts societal attitudes and norms, from discussing hookup culture as an eighth-grader to delving into the nuances of feminism. Stelling’s comedy challenges viewers to confront and question their own beliefs and perceptions.

Overall, Stelling’s “Girl Daddy” is a well-crafted and thought-provoking hour special. Its mix of personal anecdotes, social commentary, and sharp wit make it a must-watch. Whether female or male, viewers are sure to appreciate Stelling’s comedic talent and unique perspective on life.

