Review: Beckham: Stream It or Skip It?

In the docuseries “Beckham”, filmmaker Fisher Stevens provides an intimate look into the life of David Beckham, from his rise as a soccer superstar to his high-profile relationship with Victoria Beckham. The first episode showcases Beckham’s iconic goal from the halfway line in a 1996 match with Wimbledon, which catapulted him to fame at just 21 years old. Despite his extravagant purchases, Beckham’s working-class background instilled in him a strong work ethic, prioritizing practice over nightlife.

The episode also delves into Beckham’s romance with Victoria, aka Posh Spice, and the frenzy surrounding their relationship. From the media’s obsession with the couple to the backlash Beckham faced after receiving a red card in the 1998 World Cup, the docuseries provides glimpses into the challenges and successes of his career.

Stevens captures some intimate moments with the Beckham family, showcasing unexpected scenes like David tending to an apiary. The series highlights both the highs and lows of Beckham’s life, but overall, it doesn’t delve deeply into controversies or reveal new information. While there are glimpses of personal struggles, such as Beckham’s depression following the World Cup incident, they serve as brief interludes in an otherwise charmed life.

“Beckham” will appeal to fans of soccer and those interested in Beckham’s career trajectory. The series includes extensive footage of Beckham on and off the field, spanning three decades. However, viewers should not expect major revelations or controversies. If you’re a die-hard soccer fan or a Beckham enthusiast, it’s worth streaming, otherwise, it may not be particularly engaging.

