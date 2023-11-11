The New Normal: Exploring Love Stories Amidst a Pandemic

In a world still grappling with the aftermath of a global pandemic, the television industry has struggled to accurately depict the complex emotions and experiences of this unprecedented time. However, a new anthology series from Taiwan seeks to capture the essence of love and loss in the midst of a pandemic. Titled “At The Moment,” this ten-part series delves into a variety of unique stories set in Taiwan during the heart of the crisis.

In the opening shot of the series, we are introduced to Taipei, a city that has successfully eradicated COVID-19 with zero current cases and 50 days without a single domestic infection. The scene sets the stage for the subsequent exploration of different love stories against the backdrop of the pandemic.

One of the initial tales, “Reality Dating Show,” centers around Chang Yung, a cafe worker, and Hsia Wei-ting, a budding musician. Yung’s simple act of kindness, offering his spare mask to Wei-ting, sets off a chain of events that intertwines their lives. As Wei-ting navigates her participation in a reality show, her relationship with Yung becomes a hidden gem away from the cameras. Their connection, built on shared interests and genuine moments, stands out amidst the manufactured drama of the show.

While capturing the intricacies of love and human connection is a commendable goal, the series struggles to strike a consistent tone when it comes to portraying the pandemic. Set in June 2020, the world depicted appears oddly similar to pre-pandemic times, with the main noticeable difference being the increased use of masks. The sporadic usage of masks the characters creates a sense of inconsistency that can be distracting rather than informative.

Despite these shortcomings, “At The Moment” offers light-hearted and entertaining love stories for viewers. By focusing on the genuine moments between characters and exploring the effects of isolation, the series manages to create engaging narratives. Each episode is directed a different filmmaker, adding a unique touch to the overall anthology.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is “At The Moment” a realistic portrayal of the pandemic?

The series aims to capture the essence of love stories amidst a pandemic backdrop. While certain aspects may resonate with viewers, it does not provide a detailed and comprehensive view of the real-life experiences of this global crisis.

2. How many episodes are there in “At The Moment”?

“At The Moment” consists of ten episodes, each exploring different love stories set in Taiwan during the pandemic.

3. How does the series address the feelings of isolation caused lockdowns?

The characters in “At The Moment” are intended to be affected the isolation caused lockdowns. However, the portrayal of this isolation may not be fully realized or consistent throughout the series.

4. Are there any explicit or adult scenes in the series?

No, the first episode reviewed does not contain any explicit or adult content. However, it’s essential to note that the series may explore mature themes in subsequent episodes.

5. Who should watch “At The Moment”?

Viewers seeking light-hearted and entertaining love stories with a unique perspective may enjoy “At The Moment.” However, those looking for a more nuanced and realistic portrayal of the pandemic may find the series lacking in that aspect.