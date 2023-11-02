New Netflix Series “All The Light We Cannot See” Brings a Nuanced Perspective to World War II

In the gripping new Netflix series “All The Light We Cannot See,” based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the horrors of World War II take center stage. Set in Nazi-occupied France in August 1944, the show tells the story of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a teenage girl who, amid the chaos of bombs falling, uses her braille skills to broadcast messages on a forbidden frequency. Little does she know that her broadcasts catch the attention of Werner Pfennig, a young soldier in Hitler’s army with a secret desire to defy his superiors.

While the show explores the adversarial relationship between the Allied forces and the German army, it also delves into the lives and struggles of individual characters on both sides. Marie-Laure’s father, Daniel, who works at a natural history museum, introduces her to the Sea of Flames, a hidden diamond with a supposed curse. As the bombing intensifies, Marie-Laure’s great-uncle Etienne joins forces with the Allies, using coded messages in her broadcasts to aid their cause.

One of the most notable aspects of “All The Light We Cannot See” is its nuanced portrayal of the characters. The show emphasizes that soldiers on both sides of the conflict didn’t necessarily want to be there, illustrating the complexity of their situations. Werner, despite being a member of the German army, develops a personal connection to Marie-Laure through her broadcasts, ultimately leading him to protect her at all costs.

Furthermore, the series stands out with its attention to historical accuracy. While some viewers might expect characters to speak with French or German accents, the show opts for British accents instead. Although this decision has drawn criticism from some, it serves as a style choice the creators, Steven Knight and Shawn Levy, to offer a more accessible viewing experience.

“All The Light We Cannot See” is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged series that provides a fresh and insightful perspective on the complex realities of World War II. It reminds us that amidst the chaos of war, individual stories of compassion and humanity can still emerge.

FAQ

1. Is “All The Light We Cannot See” based on a book?

Yes, the Netflix series is based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

2. What is the main premise of the show?

The show portrays the lives of characters during World War II and explores their experiences from various perspectives.

3. How does the show handle the portrayal of the war?

“All The Light We Cannot See” aims to bring nuance to the depiction of World War II showcasing the horrors of war while also emphasizing the personal struggles and desires of individual characters on both sides.

4. Why do the characters speak with British accents?

The use of British accents for French and German characters is a style choice made the creators of the show to enhance accessibility for viewers.

5. Is the series historically accurate?

The series pays attention to historical accuracy, presenting an authentic portrayal of the time period and the events surrounding World War II.