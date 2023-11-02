Crafted Gems: A Fresh Take on “All the Light We Cannot See” Series

Set during World War II, the new Netflix series “All the Light We Cannot See” offers a unique twist on the traditional good-guys-bad-guys narrative often associated with this historical period. Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the show brings to life the horrors of war while exploring the humanity on both sides of the conflict.

The opening shot sets the stage in Nazi-occupied St. Malo, France, in 1944. As the U.S. Army Air Forces’ bomb squadron flies over the port town, a teenage girl named Marie-Laure LeBlanc broadcasts from her house, hoping to reconnect with her father who has been absent for over a year. Her poignant appeal is intertwined with passages from “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea,” a book she reads in braille.

At the German radio surveillance headquarters, we meet Werner Pfennig, a young soldier captivated Marie-Laure’s broadcast, despite being on the brink of death. He reflects on how a forbidden childhood interest in foreign radio led him to appreciate scientific principles. Surprisingly, Werner survives the bombing but discovers his radio is broken, and he embarks on a search for a replacement wire.

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, German sergeant major Reinhold von Rumpel, a jeweler and art appraiser, seeks Marie-Laure, who possesses a hidden jewel. As the story unfolds, we witness Marie-Laure’s past in Paris with her father and her encounter with her great-uncle Etienne, who aids the Allied forces.

“All the Light We Cannot See” presents a captivating narrative delving into the personal struggles and complexities of the characters. Instead of relying solely on the black-and-white dichotomy of good versus evil, the series explores the gray areas of morality and the individual desires that shape one’s actions.

With its thought-provoking premise and talented cast, including the always impressive Hugh Laurie, this Netflix adaptation promises to offer a fresh perspective on World War II while immersing viewers in a world where complexity and nuance reign supreme.

