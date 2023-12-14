1670: A Hilarious Polish Period Comedy Series

Summary: “1670” is a Polish mockumentary-style comedy series set in the year 1670. The show follows the eccentric and delusional Jan Pawel Adamczewski, a landowner who aspires to become the most famous John Paul in Polish history. While the show initially relies on broad comedy, it has the potential to develop into a character-based ensemble comedy if given the chance.

In the series opener, Jan uses various ridiculous tactics to gain recognition and power, including posing as the king and pretending to sympathize with the peasants working on his land. However, his family, particularly his daughter Aniela, provide a refreshing contrast to his delusions. Aniela treats the peasants with respect and is determined to avoid an arranged marriage, while also finding herself drawn to Maciej, a clever and ambitious new addition to the community.

While the show’s premise has comedic potential, the execution fell flat in the first episode. The humor was over-the-top and lacked focus, relying too heavily on broad and often anachronistic gags that failed to elicit laughter. Additionally, Jan’s character lacked depth beyond his ambition to be the most famous John Paul. However, there is hope that the series will improve and explore the ensemble’s motivations, fears, and flaws in subsequent episodes.

Ultimately, “1670” has the potential to transform into a hilarious ensemble comedy that embraces its characters’ complexities. If the show moves away from relying solely on broad comedy and instead develops its characters and their relationships, it could become a standout comedy series worth watching. As it stands, “1670” falls short of its comedy ambitions and may not be worth a watch in its current state.