Stream the Comedy Film “Strays” on Netflix and Peacock

If you’re looking for a hilarious comedy film to stream, then “Strays” is the perfect choice. Directed Josh Greenbaum and released in 2023, this American comedy follows the story of Reggie, a dog who seeks revenge on his owner for abandoning him. Reggie teams up with a group of stray dogs, including Bug, Maggie, and Hunter, and together they go on a wild and comedic adventure.

The voices behind the lovable characters of Reggie and Bug are none other than Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx. The star-studded cast also includes Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Rob Riggle, Josh Gad, Will Forte, Brett Gelman, Dan Perrault, and Dennis Quaid.

You can watch “Strays” through two popular streaming services: Netflix and Peacock. If you choose Netflix, you can sign up on their website and select a payment plan that suits you. The options range from $6.99 per month with ads to $19.99 per month for the premium plan. With Netflix, you can enjoy the movie in Full HD on up to four supported devices at a time.

On the other hand, if you prefer to stream “Strays” on Peacock, you can visit their website and start the sign-up process. Peacock offers two payment plans: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the premium plan, and $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the premium plus plan. With Peacock, you’ll have access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, sports, and live channels.

Check out “Strays” on either Netflix or Peacock and join Reggie and his stray dog friends on their hilarious quest for revenge. Stream it today and get ready for a laughter-filled experience!

