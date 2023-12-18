Stratford Square Mall Lawsuit Dismissed, Paving the Way for Redevelopment

In a significant development, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Bloomingdale Namdar Realty Group, the owner of the main mall space at Stratford Square Mall. The lawsuit aimed to secure money from a 1% sales tax on all purchases made at the shopping center. However, the judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

This ruling comes as Bloomingdale leaders continue their efforts to acquire the remaining pieces of Stratford Square Mall for a full-scale redevelopment. The village has already purchased the vacant department store buildings surrounding the mall and closed on the purchase of the Sears property for $2.8 million in September.

Bloomingdale intends to exercise its powers of eminent domain to take over the core of the mall, with a separate condemnation lawsuit filed against the property. Village Administrator Pietro Scalera explained, “Once we are able to get over that hurdle, we will be able to begin working toward turning that area around for the village, for the community, and the residents.”

The village’s vision for the reimagined Stratford Square involves creating a large, green community gathering area surrounded restaurants, entertainment, and recreational offerings. Residential developers, businesses, and restaurateurs have already expressed interest in being a part of this redevelopment.

By acquiring all the properties themselves, Bloomingdale’s mayor and the board have the opportunity to control the type of development and uses that will benefit the community. Namdar argued that the village was illegally withholding payments from the Stratford Business District, which collects the additional sales tax. However, the village maintained that Namdar did not have legal standing to sue.

The next court dates for the eminent domain case involving the main mall interior and the former JCPenney store are scheduled for January 23. The case against Kohl’s is set to be back in court on January 11, but officials are hoping for a resolution before then. With the dismissal of Namdar’s lawsuit, the village’s redevelopment plan for Stratford Square Mall moves one step closer to becoming a reality.