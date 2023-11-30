Tackling Period Stigma on TikTok: Jenna Hudson’s Mission to Educate and Empower

Australian TikToker Jenna Hudson, also known as @jennawiththepink, never imagined that her videos would lead to strangers approaching her on the street to share their experiences with menstruation. But that’s exactly what’s happening now. With over 1.4 million followers, Hudson has used her massive platform to break through period stigmas and educate young Australians.

Period poverty remains a significant issue in Australia, with one in five women currently experiencing it. This number is expected to rise due to the cost of living crisis, affecting millions of young girls. Hudson is dedicated to creating lighthearted yet educational videos about periods, specifically tailored for a younger audience on TikTok, a platform they already use.

Lack of access to menstrual products and inadequate education about periods contribute to period poverty. Hudson highlights that approximately 25% of young girls are currently in this situation. Women’s health issues, including periods, are often overlooked and not given sufficient attention. As a result, the well-being of young girls is negatively impacted.

A recent study conducted Western Sydney University revealed that young Australians are not receiving adequate period education at school or home. Only 40% of participants were taught about menstrual health in school, and the information provided was largely unhelpful. Furthermore, many participants were unable to identify the symptoms of endometriosis, a condition that affects one in nine individuals with uteruses.

Recognizing the need for change, Hudson has taken on the role of educating her TikTok followers on menstruation and breaking down the stigma surrounding periods in Australia. She realized the influential power of her platform when she received messages from young girls seeking advice and considering her a role model.

Hudson’s educational journey began with making informative videos on her own. Now, she engages in important conversations with everyday Australians about menstruation. Instead of discussing it with strangers on the streets like she used to, she now gets stopped people eager to share their experiences and ask for advice. This shift in dynamics showcases the impact she has made.

While Hudson has received overwhelming support from her followers, she also receives heartbreaking messages from girls who continue to face stigma and period poverty daily. She recalls a message from a scared young girl who had woken up bleeding and thought she had cancer because no one had explained what a period was. Hudson finds strength in these stories and continues to create period-related content, despite facing online trolls and hate.

For Hudson, talking about periods is not taboo or gross; it is necessary to normalize the conversation. She believes that social media, including platforms like TikTok, can play a crucial role in educating and empowering young people. However, she emphasizes the importance of responsible content creation, particularly considering TikTok’s significant user base of 13 to 17 year-olds.

As an influencer, Hudson is conscious of being a positive role model for her young audience. While some influencers may disregard this responsibility, she strives to create appropriate content that resonates with and supports her followers. Hudson’s ultimate goal is to help people and encourage other TikTok influencers to embrace the power of social media in a positive way.

FAQ:

What is period poverty?

Period poverty refers to the lack of access to menstrual products and inadequate education about periods, often due to financial constraints or societal stigmas.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissues similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside the uterus, leading to pain and potential fertility issues.

How does Jenna Hudson educate about periods on TikTok?

Jenna Hudson creates lighthearted and educational videos about periods on TikTok, aiming to break down the stigma surrounding menstruation. She shares information, addresses common misconceptions, and engages in conversations with her followers to provide a safe space for discussion and learning.

