Stranger Things: A Dark Theater Experience

People have been captivated the hit TV series “Stranger Things,” but the recent attempt to bring it to the stage has left fans disappointed. “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” which premiered at the Phoenix Theatre in London, failed to capture the magic and charm of the original show.

The prequel play, set in the 1950s, follows the story of Henry Creel, who becomes the main antagonist in the supernatural saga. While newcomer Louis McCartney shines in his stage debut as Henry, the rest of the production falls flat. The three-hour-long play is confusing and lacks the captivating storytelling that made the TV series so popular.

Director Stephen Daldry, known for his work on “Billy Elliot: The Musical” and “The Crown,” fails to deliver in “First Shadow.” The special effects are forgettable, and the sets, although sleek and efficient, do not leave a lasting impression.

The plot of the play revolves around Henry’s arrival in Hawkins and his dangerous powers that threaten those around him. However, the uncontrolled abilities of the protagonist do not make for a compelling character like those created Stephen King.

The inclusion of younger versions of characters like Joyce, Hopper, and Bob from the original show feels forced and adds unnecessary minutes to an already lengthy play. Additionally, a play-within-a-play at the high school does nothing to enhance the overall experience.

Fans of “Stranger Things” may have been excited about the prospect of a stage adaptation, but “First Shadow” does not live up to expectations. If Netflix plans to continue with a trilogy of stage plays, they will need to significantly improve upon this initial attempt. Otherwise, they risk further disappointing fans and tarnishing the reputation of the beloved TV series.