Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Speaks Out Against Justification of Attacks on Israelis

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp recently took to his Instagram account to express his outrage at followers who are justifying the brutal attacks on Israelis the Hamas terrorist organization. In a lengthy and emotional response, Schnapp shared his thoughts on the matter.

Schnapp reposted a picture of a young innocent girl who lost her life at a music festival due to the actions of Hamas. However, instead of receiving sympathy and support, he was met with comments justifying the girl’s death and expressing support for Hamas. Schnapp expressed his outrage at such comments, stating that the celebration of the death of a young girl is unjustifiable.

The young actor believes that the debate on social media should not be about justifying atrocities against innocent people. He emphasized that empathy and common sense should prevail in recognizing that these actions are unequivocally wrong. Schnapp encourages his followers to stand against terrorism and choose humanity over violence.

Additionally, Schnapp called out his Instagram followers who remain silent about the brutal murders of Israelis Hamas terrorists while actively supporting other causes such as Ukraine and climate change. He warned that the Jewish people are witnessing this silence and will not forget it.

In his impassioned statement, Schnapp reiterated his desire for peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. He urged everyone to abandon divisive rhetoric and instead recognize that the fight should be against terrorism, not against each other. Schnapp emphasized that supporting Israel in this battle should not be a difficult choice, as Hamas is a recognized terrorist organization that values murdering Israelis more than protecting their own people.

In conclusion, Schnapp calls for unity and compassion, reminding everyone that the Jewish people have overcome hatred before and will continue to prevail. He asks his followers to join him in hoping and praying for safety, justice, liberation, and self-determination in Palestine, while also saying a Jewish prayer for peace for all Israelis and Palestinians.

