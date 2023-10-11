Noah Schnapp Calls Out Pro-Violence Comments on Instagram

Noah Schnapp, known for his role in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” took to Instagram to express his concern and frustration over followers celebrating Hamas’ attacks against Israel. As a Jewish American, Schnapp expressed his fear for his brothers and sisters in Israel who have been tragically attacked Hamas.

In his impassioned statement, Schnapp called for peace and unity, emphasizing the need to recognize that we are all on the same side when it comes to fighting terrorism. He condemned the justification and celebration of the death of innocent lives, urging people to have empathy and common sense.

Schnapp also called out the silence on social media regarding Hamas’ attack on Israel. He pointed out the discrepancy between people speaking out on issues like Ukraine and climate change but remaining silent on this particular issue. Schnapp highlighted the importance of standing with Israel against terrorism, stating that it should not be a difficult choice.

While awaiting the filming of the final season of “Stranger Things,” Schnapp used his platform to bring attention to the violence and injustice happening in Israel. He expressed his hope for safety, justice, liberation, and self-determination in Palestine, even addressing his pro-violence commenters directly.

Noah Schnapp’s statement on Instagram serves as a strong and passionate plea for unity, empathy, and peace. He joins other celebrities and individuals in condemning the violence against Israel and calling for a global stand against terrorism.

