Millie Bobby Brown Stars in Five Exciting New Netflix Movies

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, is taking the lead in five upcoming movies on Netflix. Total Film magazine offers an exclusive look into these highly anticipated films set to release in 2024.

One of the films, Damsel, directed Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, follows Brown’s character as her dream of marrying a prince quickly turns into a nightmare. Trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must fight for her survival. Fresnadillo expressed his gratitude for Brown’s involvement, stating that they needed someone who could grow alongside the character and portray an empowered woman.

Total Film also highlights The Beautiful Game, directed Thea Sharrock and featuring Bill Nighy as a coach for a football team with real stakes. The film portrays a team of English players journeying to Rome to participate in the Homeless World Cup. The casting of Micheal Ward was essential to the director, emphasizing his dedication and hard work throughout the filming process.

Furthermore, the magazine provides an exclusive image from Lift, an action-packed movie directed F. Gary Gray. Starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Vincent D’Onofrio, the film showcases a master thief attempting a near-impossible heist on a passenger flight.

The Union, starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, takes audiences on an adrenaline-fueled adventure. Construction worker Mike, played Wahlberg, embarks on an unexpected career switch after an encounter with his high-school sweetheart-turned-secret agent, Roxanne. Director Julian Farino highlights the movie’s competitive spirit with the CIA, emphasizing its blue-collar approach.

Lastly, the magazine unveils an exclusive image from The Kitchen, the dystopian directorial debut of Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares. Set in a futuristic London where social housing has been eradicated, the film portrays a resilient community in The Kitchen who refuse to abandon their home.

These five highly anticipated films are scheduled to release in 2024. Total Film’s comprehensive preview breakdown of the year’s biggest releases provides exclusive insight into each movie. Additionally, the magazine offers a 2023 Review of the Year supplement, featuring the best films and TV shows of the year.

