Stranger Things Season 5: Production Start Date Revealed

New Production Start Date for Stranger Things Season 5 Unveiled

After months of anticipation, the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things is finally set to commence production. According to exclusive information obtained Deadline, the hit Netflix series is scheduled to begin filming in the early days of January. The two potential start dates being considered are January 5 and January 8, 2024.

Cast members of Stranger Things are already believed to be in Atlanta, where they will be preparing for their roles and participating in table reads for the upcoming season. This early preparation is expected to continue for the next couple of weeks before full-fledged production kicks off.

The production of Season 5 was originally planned to start earlier this year in May. However, due to the WGA strike and subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike, most Hollywood productions, including Stranger Things, were brought to a standstill.

Stranger Things Season 4 was a phenomenal success and garnered immense popularity on Netflix. With its 1980s setting and intriguing plot centered around the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series attracted a massive fan base. When a young boy mysteriously disappears, the town gets embroiled in a thrilling adventure involving secret experiments, supernatural forces, and a peculiar girl with extraordinary abilities.

The star-studded cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

Stranger Things Season 4 broke records on Netflix, with viewers clocking in over 287 million hours of watch time during the week of May 23-30. This impressive feat not only claimed the top spot for the week but also surpassed the previous record held the second season of Bridgerton for the streaming platform’s biggest-ever premiere weekend of an English-language series.

As fans eagerly await the release of Stranger Things Season 5, the production start date signals a step closer to the thrilling conclusion of this beloved series.