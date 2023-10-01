Stranger Things Season 5 Update: Script Completion and Production Start Date

The highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit show, Stranger Things, has received an official update regarding its production timeline. After the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike came to an end, Netflix is now prioritizing the completion of Season 5, which was previously put on hold due to the strike.

The script for Stranger Things Season 5 had already been in progress before the strike began in May. The strike, coupled with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike, halted all production for the show indefinitely. However, with the recent settlement between the WGA and AMPTP, the writing team is now back to work on finishing the script for Season 5.

Although the script is expected to be completed quickly, the actors’ strike is still ongoing, and there is no indication of when it might end. Once the script is finalized, the actors cannot return to work until their strike is resolved. SAG-AFTRA is in the process of negotiating a new deal with the AMPTP, and it is hoped that an agreement will be reached soon.

Assuming the actors’ strike ends within the next month or so, production for Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to begin in early 2024. Series star David Harbour revealed that filming will likely span about a year, meaning that production could wrap up in early 2025. After post-production, the anticipated release date for Season 5 is projected to be in summer 2025.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the return of Stranger Things, and while the end of the WGA strike is a positive development, it is essential for both parties to ensure the actors’ strike is resolved satisfactorily. The production studios are likely motivated to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA to resume production promptly.

As negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP take place, the hope is that the actors will not be on strike for much longer, allowing Stranger Things Season 5 to begin production early next year.

