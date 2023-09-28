Netflix Prioritizes Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2 After Writer’s Strike

After reaching a fair deal with the major Hollywood studios and ending the writer’s strike, there is a sense of urgency to make up for the lost time in the television industry. Among the shows that were affected, Netflix has set its priorities on writing scripts for Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2, according to a report from Variety.

For Stranger Things, time is of the essence as the cast members are aging and need to pass for high schoolers in the show. Additionally, both Stranger Things and Wednesday have been immensely successful for the streaming platform. In fact, they rank as the second and third most-streamed shows on Netflix’s overall top 10 chart, right behind the phenomenon that is Squid Game.

While the last season of Stranger Things was released in the summer of last year, and Wednesday debuted in November 2022, fans may have to wait until 2024 or later for the new seasons to arrive. It’s clear that the priority for Netflix is to ensure the quality of these beloved shows dedicating time to writing and filming.

The writer’s strike, which lasted nearly five months, concluded with an agreement between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The new contract guarantees increased residuals for writers, greater transparency from streaming services, and other benefits.

While fans eagerly anticipate the return of Stranger Things and Wednesday, there are other exciting TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates on the future of these highly anticipated series.

