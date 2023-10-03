If you’re wondering how to watch Stranger Things Season 2 online, look no further. The second season of the popular series is available for streaming on Netflix. Picking up where the first season left off, Stranger Things Season 2 takes viewers on grittier adventures and unveils more convoluted revelations.

Returning with its core cast members, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Natalia Dyer, the second season also introduces new characters played Sadie Sink, Linnea Berthelsen, Sean Astin, and Paul Reiser.

To watch Stranger Things Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, but includes ads before or during content. You can watch in Full HD and on 2 supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan supports four devices at a time, displays content in Ultra HD, and allows for content downloads on six supported devices. Users can also add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is supported as well.

Stranger Things is set in a small town where a young boy goes missing, leading to the uncovering of secret experiments, supernatural forces, and the introduction of a strange little girl.

Please note that streaming services can change, so the information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

