Stranger Things Returns to Dead Daylight: What You Need to Know

Great news, Dead Daylight players! The beloved Stranger Things Chapter is back, and it’s better than ever. The Demogorgon, Steve Harrington, and Nancy Wheeler are making a comeback, along with the Jonathan Byers Legendary Outfit. And that’s not all – the Underground Complex Map will also be available for all players.

But what about the Perks? When the Stranger Things Chapter was removed, the unique Perks of each character became General Perks. However, with its return, the Perks will regain their previous names. In a later patch, they will transition back to being exclusive character Perks.

If you’ve already leveled up a character during the time when these Perks were General Perks, don’t worry. What you’ve unlocked will remain unlocked. However, you won’t be able to unlock further Perk Tiers until you purchase the Character Perk from the Shrine of Secrets or level up the Stranger Things characters to Prestige 1, 2, and 3.

As for Stranger Things-related Achievements/Trophies, they won’t be making a comeback for now. But who knows what the future holds?

So gear up and get ready to explore the Upside Down once again in Dead Daylight. Happy hunting!

FAQ

