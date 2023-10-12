Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp Speaks Out Against Violence in Israel

Tanya King

Actor Noah Schnapp, known for his role in the hit series Stranger Things, has used his platform on Instagram to condemn the celebration of violence against Israel. In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, Schnapp shared a poignant post featuring a picture of a young girl who tragically lost her life during a music festival attacked Hamas. The festival had attracted 3500 attendees and became a target of the conflict, resulting in the loss of many lives and the taking of hostages.

Expressing his outrage, Schnapp highlighted the disturbing comments left on his post that celebrated the violence and death of innocent Israelis. He criticized the justification of such brutality and called for empathy and common sense in recognizing the wrongfulness of these actions. He also called out the silence of those who actively engage in various social causes but remain silent during this conflict.

While celebrities like Tom Morello have also spoken out against harm to children, Schnapp emphasized the importance of taking a stand in support of Israel and against terrorism. He argued that it should be a clear and easy choice for anyone with a conscience.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has caused immense destruction and loss of life on both sides. It is important to remember that violence and harm to innocent civilians, regardless of their nationality or background, should never be celebrated or justified. We must strive for peace and understanding, and stand up against hate and violence in all its forms.

