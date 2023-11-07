New Stage Play “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” Takes Fans on a Trip to Hawkins in 1959

Stranger Things, the beloved Netflix series, is expanding its universe with a new stage play titled “Stranger Things: The First Shadow.” Set to debut in the West End this November, the play promises to transport fans back to the town of Hawkins, Indiana, but this time in 1959.

The plot of the play revolves around a young Jim Hopper’s car trouble, Bob Newby’s struggles with his sister Patty, and Joyce Maldonado’s desire to graduate and leave town. Everything takes a turn when new student Henry Creel arrives, bringing with him a haunting mystery from the past.

Fans can expect captivating illusions and tricks reminiscent of the successful stage adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The teaser trailer for “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” has already generated excitement among fans, with promises that they will “lose their minds” when they witness the production.

While the iconic cast of the series, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and the rest, will not be featured, some of the characters they portrayed will appear in the play. Different actors will step into the roles of Hopper and Joyce, ready to delve into the dark world of the Upside Down.

This prequel to Stranger Things offers a fresh perspective on the beloved universe, giving fans the opportunity to explore Hawkins in a new era. As anticipation builds for the play’s debut, it remains to be seen how it will be received fans and critics alike.

