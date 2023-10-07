13 Influences That Shaped Stranger Things

Stranger Things has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide with its blend of supernatural thrills and 1980s nostalgia. But behind the eerie electronic score and Winona Ryder’s standout performance lies a tapestry of influences that helped shape the show. Here are 13 of the key influences that inspired the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

One of the most important influences on Stranger Things is Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). This horror film, which terrified a generation with its story of teens being murdered in their dreams the scarred monster Freddy Krueger, shares many similarities with the hit series. Both feature groups of children facing an unseen monster in a small American town. The connection is made even stronger the casting of Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger, as another disfigured character in Stranger Things season 4.

Stephen King’s Firestarter (1980) also left its mark on the Duffer Brothers. The novel and its 1984 film adaptation center around a young girl named Charlie with terrifying psychic powers. Similar to Eleven in Stranger Things, Charlie is pursued government agents after escaping from a secret agency that experimented on her. The iconic logo and typeface of Stranger Things were directly inspired the original cover of Firestarter.

Even the grotesque horror franchise Hellraiser (1987) left an impression on the show. Ross Duffer has stated that the mangled appearance of the character Vecna in season 4 was influenced Pinhead, the otherworldly pain demon from Hellraiser. Despite the controversial nature of the film, Stranger Things managed to incorporate some of its visual elements.

Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and Stand Me (1984), both based on works Stephen King, also served as important touchstones for Stranger Things. E.T. paved the way for a group of suburban children hiding a creature from the government, while Stand Me captured the tone of children navigating a world that often neglects or harms them.

Finally, Jaws (1975) stands as a thematic influence, with its portrayal of a small town terrorized a creature lurking in the darkness. In Stranger Things, Chief of Police Jim Hopper embodies the spirit of the lawmen in Jaws, trying to maintain order in the face of a menacing threat.

These are just a few of the influences that have shaped the world of Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers have skillfully blended elements from various sources to create a show that has captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide.

Sources:

– A Nightmare on Elm Street: New Line Cinema

– Firestarter: Viking Press

– Hellraiser: Entertainment Futures

– E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: Universal Pictures

– Stand Me: Columbia Pictures

– Jaws: Universal Pictures