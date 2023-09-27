TikTok: Murders Gone Viral – A True-Crime Series

Nine Lives Media, the production company behind the hit show “Stranger in my Family,” has been commissioned ITVX for a new true-crime series called “TikTok: Murders Gone Viral.” The series will explore three murder cases that gained worldwide attention on the popular social media app, TikTok.

“TikTok: Murders Gone Viral” will have exclusive access to the families of the victims, as well as other key contributors. The first case highlighted in the series involves 24-year-old TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, also known as MayBVlogs, from Stoke-on-Trent. Mahek, along with her mother, was recently convicted of a double murder for a fatal car crash on the A46.

Each episode of the 3×60 series will delve into one individual case, putting the murder victims at the center of the narrative. The show will feature never-before-seen footage, extensive details from police investigations, and exclusive interviews with those closely involved in the cases. The extensive TikTok archive will also be utilized in the production.

Nicola Lloyd, Factual Commissioning Editor at ITVX, expressed her interest in exploring the impact of social media on crime stories. She stated, “It’s a reflection of our fascination with the digital age and its impact on the darkest corners of human behavior.”

Cat Lewis, CEO and Executive Producer of Nine Lives, spoke about the privilege of working with the families affected these tragic cases. Lewis hopes that the series will shed light on the use of coercive control, manipulation, and violence individuals.

“TikTok: Murders Gone Viral” is being distributed internationally ITV Studios. The production credits include Tom Reeves as Series Producer/Director, Robin Anderson as Producer/Director, Mal Sen and Tamar Mankassarian as Assistant Producers, Tom Charlesworth as Researcher, and Cat Lewis and Jazz Gowans as Executive Producers.

This true-crime series will provide a unique look at the intersection of social media and criminal behavior, captivativing viewers with its gripping stories and exclusive access to the families of the victims.

