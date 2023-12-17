Disney Announces New Residential Community in North Carolina

The Walt Disney Company has exciting plans to build a residential community in North Carolina called Asteria. This new development, part of the Storyliving Disney brand, aims to create a vibrant community centered around the magic of Walt Disney Imagineering and delivered with Disney’s renowned service.

Asteria will be the second Storyliving Disney community, with the first currently underway near Los Angeles. Located in the Chatham Park development, the community will span 1,500 acres of land along the picturesque Haw River, between highways 64 and 501. The developer, DMB Development, expressed their honor in being chosen Disney and anticipated that the addition of Asteria to the region would attract more businesses and boost the local economy.

The Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Commissioners, Mike Dasher, expressed delight at the news, emphasizing the economic opportunities and unique lifestyle that Asteria will bring to the area. With over 4,000 residential units planned, Asteria will offer a variety of options including single- and multi-family homes, and designated spaces for adults aged 55 and older.

Asteria residents will have access to an array of amenities that only Disney can provide. These include a recreation center, restaurant, sports courts, swimming pools, and more. The amenities will also feature enrichment programming designed to enhance the community experience.

Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses’ Senior Vice President and General Manager, Claire Bilby, shared her excitement about expanding Disney-branded communities to the East Coast. She highlighted the unique vision for Asteria, inspired Walt Disney’s curiosity and the spirit of discovery found in North Carolina.

Although sales information for homes in Asteria has not yet been released, interested individuals can join an email list to stay updated on community details. Disney’s entry into North Carolina promises to create an enchanting community enriched the wonders of storytelling and the magic of Disney.