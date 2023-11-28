A New Way to Scroll Through TikTok Without Using Your Hands

If you’re someone who loves watching TikTok videos but hates the inconvenience of having to reach out to your phone and swipe to the next video, we have some good news for you. There’s a nifty trick that allows you to scroll through TikTok hands-free, and it’s gaining popularity again after a TikTok user shared it with their followers.

To achieve this hands-free scrolling, all you need is an iPhone and a few simple steps to set it up. First, open your iPhone’s Settings and navigate to the Accessibility menu. From there, tap on “Voice Control” and toggle it on. If you’re using Voice Control for the first time, you may need to go through a quick setup process.

Once Voice Control is enabled, go to the “Commands” section and create a new command. In the “Phrase” field, type “Next” or any other word or phrase that you want to use as the trigger for scrolling. Then, under “Action,” select “Run Custom Gesture.”

In the “New Gesture” field, simulate the swiping motion that you would typically use to scroll through TikTok videos. Once you’ve done that, save the gesture and exit the settings. Now, you can open TikTok and simply say “Next” to automatically scroll to the next video without lifting a finger.

This trick can be a game-changer for those who want to enjoy their TikTok binge-watching sessions while staying cozy under the covers or doing other activities that require the use of both hands. So go ahead, try it out, and say goodbye to the hassle of manual scrolling on TikTok!

FAQ:

Q: Can I use this trick on any iPhone model?

A: Yes, as long as your iPhone has the Voice Control feature, you can use this trick to scroll through TikTok hands-free.

Q: Is this feature available on Android devices?

A: Unfortunately, this specific trick is only applicable to iPhones with the Voice Control feature.

Q: Can I customize the word or phrase used to trigger scrolling?

A: Absolutely! You can choose any word or phrase that you prefer as the trigger for scrolling through TikTok.

Q: Will using Voice Control drain my iPhone’s battery faster?

A: While Voice Control may consume some battery power, it shouldn’t have a significant impact on your iPhone’s battery life when used for scrolling through TikTok.