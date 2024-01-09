NLE Choppa Challenges Blueface to a Boxing Showdown

In an unexpected turn of events, NLE Choppa, the renowned American rapper, has issued a challenge to fellow rapper Blueface for a celebrity boxing match. The feud between the two escalated after Blueface name-dropped NLE Choppa in a song released his fiancé, Jaidyn Alexis. Blueface included various celebrities in his lyrics, but it was his mention of NLE Choppa that sparked the rapper’s anger.

Taking to social media, NLE Choppa tagged Blueface and proposed a boxing match, stating, “Let’s box, who can set up a celebrity boxing match in Vegas? Me and him, hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women, I don’t respect a nigga that put his hands on ’em anyway!” The Memphis native also pointed out Blueface’s alleged history of domestic violence against women.

The online exchange between the two rappers gained attention from netizens who mocked them for resorting to social media instead of settling their differences in person. However, it seems that NLE Choppa is determined to settle the score in the ring.

The feud between NLE Choppa and Blueface began after Choppa’s baby mama accused Blueface of making advances on her at a party. The situation escalated when Blueface reportedly got angry after being rejected and learning that Choppa’s baby mama was friends with his ex-girlfriend.

While fans and followers have been speculating on who would emerge victorious in a boxing match between the two rappers, it is important to note that the date for the showdown has not been set. It remains to be seen whether this feud will come to a physical confrontation or if the two will find a more peaceful resolution.

In the world of music, rivalries and feuds are not uncommon, but when they spill over into the realm of physical confrontation, it takes things to a whole new level. As fans eagerly await updates on this potential boxing match, it is essential to remember that violence is never the answer and that conflicts can be resolved in a more peaceful manner.