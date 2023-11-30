The District Magistrate of Kupwara Issues Order to Counter Misuse of Social Media Anti-National Groups

In a bid to safeguard public order and tranquillity, the District Magistrate of Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, IAS, has recently issued a stringent order under section 144 Cr.PC 1973 to prevent the ‘posting,’ ‘uploading,’ or dissemination of divisive messages and ‘terrorist’ propaganda on social media platforms within the district.

The primary objective of this order is to counter the growing misuse of social media anti-national groups, who exploit these platforms for various purposes. These include glorifying terrorist actions, inciting violence, spreading disaffection, and promoting religious hatred. Such activities not only pose a severe threat to public security but also hinder the smooth functioning of society and discourage citizens and public officials from carrying out their duties effectively.

The directive, which comes into immediate effect, applies to all residents and individuals present within the limits of District Kupwara. It strictly prohibits any form of dissemination or sharing of content aimed at propagating the aforementioned divisive messages and terrorist propaganda on social media platforms.

District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan underscores the significance of this order in maintaining law and order within the region. By curbing the misuse of social media, the administration aims to ensure public tranquillity, uphold the security of the state, and foster an environment conducive to social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

