Social Media’s Role in Fueling Violence: A Human Rights Crisis

Social media platforms, particularly Facebook, have a troubling capacity to fuel spirals of violence, especially during times of crises and wars. This dark side of the digital age has been thoroughly explored human rights organization Amnesty International in two recent reports analyzing the situations in Ethiopia and Myanmar.

In the armed conflict that ravaged the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia from 2020 to 2022, innocent civilians became victims of horrifying violence. The report Amnesty International, titled “A death sentence for my father,” illustrates the extent to which Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, contributed to the brutal acts. Among the documented cases is that of Meareg Amare, a chemistry professor who was targeted and ultimately killed due to inflammatory Facebook posts.

Similarly, in Myanmar, Facebook played a significant role in the violent expulsion of the Rohingya population. Amnesty International’s report, “The social atrocity,” highlights how false information and content promoting violence against the Rohingya flooded the social network in the months leading up to the expulsion. The United Nations’ fact-finding mission on Myanmar concluded that social media had a “significant” role in the atrocities that followed.

Two fundamental problems facilitate the spread of violence on social media. Firstly, algorithms tend to favor polarizing and emotive content, as it garners users’ attention and boosts engagement. Social media platforms are designed to keep users on their platforms for as long as possible to generate more advertising revenue. Secondly, these platforms, including Facebook, have shown a lack of consistent content moderation, particularly in regions like the global south. In Ethiopia, for instance, while more than 80 languages are spoken, Facebook can effectively moderate content only in four languages.

According to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, social media companies bear the responsibility to respect human rights. This involves implementing human rights due diligence, reducing algorithmic amplification, providing language-specific moderation, and establishing compensation funds for victims of online violence.

Governments worldwide need to step in and hold social media companies accountable enforcing human rights due diligence and adjusting their business models. This should include the prohibition of targeted advertising based on invasive data tracking practices. Additionally, governments must allocate resources to national regulatory bodies and ensure individuals and communities have access to legal remedies. Failure to address these urgent issues will only lead to more human rights crises, as witnessed in Ethiopia and Myanmar.

FAQ

Q: How do social media platforms contribute to violence?

A: Social media platforms can fuel violence magnifying polarizing and emotive content, which grabs users’ attention and increases engagement.

Q: What role did Facebook play in the violence in Ethiopia and Myanmar?

A: In Ethiopia, Facebook was used to target and incite violence against individuals like Meareg Amare. In Myanmar, false information and content promoting violence against the Rohingya flooded the platform prior to their expulsion.

Q: How do algorithms on social media platforms contribute to violence?

A: Algorithms on social media platforms favor content that generates higher engagement, including emotionally charged and divisive material. This can amplify violent narratives and contribute to the spread of violence.

Q: What should social media companies do to address this issue?

A: Social media companies need to implement human rights due diligence, reduce algorithmic amplification, expand language-specific moderation, and create compensation funds for victims of online violence.

Q: What role do governments play in tackling this problem?

A: Governments should enforce human rights due diligence social media companies, regulate targeted advertising practices, allocate resources to national regulatory bodies, and ensure access to legal remedies for victims of online violence.