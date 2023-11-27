Don’t Miss These Must-Watch Movies Before They Leave Netflix

As November comes to an end and December approaches, Netflix is preparing to remove a handful of movies from its streaming service. Among these films are some popular titles that have captivated audiences, such as Arrival, Superbad, and Dear John.

With less than a week left in the month, now is the perfect time to make room in your schedule and indulge in these cinematic gems before they bid farewell to Netflix at the end of November.

First on our list is “Pitch Perfect” (2012), a musical comedy that is sure to leave you entertained and uplifted. The story follows Beca, a college freshman portrayed Anna Kendrick, who finds herself joining an all-female a cappella group called the Barden Bellas. Led the uptight Aubrey Posen, played Anna Camp, the Bellas strive to rebuild their reputation and win the championships with Beca’s innovative musical contributions.

Next up is “American Made” (2017), starring Tom Cruise in a role that showcases his underrated acting prowess. The film is based on the real-life story of Barry Seal, a former pilot turned drug smuggler turned DEA informant. Directed Doug Liman, “American Made” takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the late 1970s and 1980s, as Seal becomes entangled with the CIA, the Medellín Cartel, and the DEA.

Last but not least, we have “Groundhog Day” (1993), a timeless classic that popularized the concept of time loops. Bill Murray stars as Phil Connors, a weatherman who finds himself living the same day over and over again. Initially, Phil indulges in reckless behavior, but as he grows, he begins to see the day as an opportunity for personal growth and redemption.

These three movies offer a diverse range of genres and storytelling styles, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all types of viewers. So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and stream these must-watch movies before they vanish from Netflix at the end of November.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I still watch these movies after they leave Netflix?

Once these movies are removed from Netflix, they may become available on other streaming platforms or can be accessed through other means, such as DVD rentals or purchases.

2. Are there any alternative movies similar to these that I can watch?

If you enjoy musical comedies like “Pitch Perfect,” you might also enjoy movies such as “La La Land” or “Mamma Mia!”. For action-packed thrillers like “American Made,” you could try watching “Blow” or “Narcos” (a TV series). And if you’re looking for more movies featuring time loops, “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Source Code” are great choices.

3. Are there any upcoming movies on Netflix that I should watch out for?

While specific movie releases on Netflix can change, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the platform’s “Coming Soon” section for exciting new releases. Additionally, following Netflix on social media or subscribing to their newsletter will keep you updated on upcoming movies and shows.

