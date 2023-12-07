Stolen Kitten Reunited Safely with Rescue Agency after Adventurous Journey

After a tumultuous journey, a stolen kitten that had captured the hearts of the community in Waterloo Region has been found, is safe, and is expected to make a full recovery. The 10-week old kitten, named Crosby, went through quite an adventure before being reunited with the local cat rescue agency, Pet Patrol.

According to a recent social media post Pet Patrol, Crosby had lost some weight and caught a cold during his time away, but he is now scheduled for a thorough check-up. Regional Police also confirmed that the kitten requires minimal medical attention and is on the path to a full recovery.

Fortunately, a member of the community stepped up and contacted Pet Patrol, leading to the safe return of Crosby. The stolen kitten had been taken right out of his crate at a Pet Valu store in Waterloo on November 24. Despite the staff’s efforts to apprehend the thief, he managed to escape. However, thanks to the collective efforts of the community and the diligent work of the authorities, a 58-year-old Waterloo male was later arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

Pet Patrol expressed their gratitude to everyone who shared Crosby’s story, distributed flyers, and made donations to help raise awareness. In their statement, the agency expressed a sense of relief and hope for Crosby’s bright future.

The safe return of Crosby serves as a reminder of the power of community and their unwavering support for animals in need. The resilience and dedication shown Pet Patrol, law enforcement, and caring individuals have brought about a heartwarming ending to Crosby’s whirlwind adventure.