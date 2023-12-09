Netflix’s Co-CEOs to Receive Target Compensation of $40 Million Each

Netflix has announced that co-chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters will each receive target compensation of $40 million. This move came as the streaming giant revealed that it would no longer give executives the flexibility to choose the ratio of their compensation in cash and stock options.

The decision to establish a fixed target compensation for both Sarandos and Peters reflects Netflix’s commitment to providing equal and competitive pay to its top executives. By eliminating the option to adjust the cash and stock portions of their compensation, the company aims to ensure transparency and fairness in its executive compensation programs.

Sarandos, who serves as the co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, has been instrumental in driving Netflix’s success with his strategic leadership in content acquisition and development. Peters, the co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer, has played a key role in expanding Netflix’s global reach and enhancing user experience through technological innovation.

Netflix’s move to set a standard compensation package for its co-CEOs aligns with the industry trend of offering hefty compensation to top executives. This approach is aimed at attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive market.

In a regulatory filing, Netflix also revealed that it had approved the compensation programs for Sarandos and Peters. These programs aim to incentivize the co-CEOs to contribute to the company’s long-term growth and success.

Overall, Netflix’s commitment to uniform compensation for its co-CEOs reflects its dedication to maintaining a strong leadership team and driving continued growth in the highly competitive streaming industry.