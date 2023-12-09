Netflix Enacts New Compensation Policy for Executives

Netflix announced a significant change to its compensation policy for executives, approving new programs for co-chief executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. Under the new policy, each executive will have a target compensation of $40 million, a substantial increase from their previous packages. This move comes as Netflix seeks to retain top talent amidst growing competition in the streaming industry.

In addition to the increased compensation, Netflix disclosed in a regulatory filing that executives will no longer have the option to choose the ratio of cash and stock options in their compensation packages. This change is aimed at aligning executive incentives with the long-term performance and success of the company.

Meanwhile, Nextracker, a leading provider of solar tracking systems, announced that its Chief Executive has recently purchased nearly 38,000 shares of the company. The stock purchase, valued at approximately $1.5 million, highlights the CEO’s confidence in Nextracker’s future prospects. As a result, the company’s shares experienced a 4.6% increase in after-hours trading.

On the other hand, Near Intelligence, a technology company that specializes in data analysis, has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. The company, which debuted on the Nasdaq earlier this year, will now explore options to sell its assets. This unforeseen development has led to a significant drop in the company’s shares, falling 38% to just 9 cents in after-hours trading.

As the streaming industry continues to evolve and companies face both triumphs and setbacks, these recent developments highlight the importance of executive compensation and strategic decision-making. Both Netflix and Nextracker’s commitment to attracting and retaining top talent reflect the competitive nature of their respective industries, while Near Intelligence’s bankruptcy filing serves as a cautionary tale for companies navigating the uncertain waters of the market.