Stock Market Updates: Tesla, Netflix, Best Buy, and More

Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, saw its shares drop more than 7% after disappointing third-quarter earnings results. The company reported earnings of $0.66 per share on $23.35 billion in revenue, falling short of analyst estimates.

In contrast, Netflix experienced a surge of nearly 13% in its shares following impressive quarterly results. The streaming entertainment provider added 8.76 million subscribers during the period, surpassing analyst expectations. The crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of an advertising-supported tier were key factors contributing to Netflix’s growth.

Best Buy, the consumer electronics retailer, received an upgrade to buy from Goldman Sachs, leading to a more than 2.5% increase in its shares. The upgrade was based on the company’s attractive valuation for investors.

Cybersecurity companies also saw positive movement in premarket trading. CrowdStrike gained 2% after Jefferies upgraded its shares, highlighting its industry leadership and potential for long-term growth. Similarly, Zscaler was up nearly 2% following an upgrade from Jefferies, citing an improved growth outlook.

Renewable energy company First Solar saw a nearly 2% increase in its shares after JPMorgan upgraded it to overweight. The bank considered the company’s recent pullback as an opportunity for investors.

Automotive parts maker Aptiv also experienced gains after JPMorgan upgraded its shares. The bank emphasized Aptiv’s strong growth outlook and profit margin drivers. Shares rose 2.8%.

In contrast, fitness stock Peloton slid 6.4% after a downgrade to underperform from Bank of America. The downgrade was based on declining member engagement.

Telecommunications company AT&T exceeded analyst expectations, leading to a more than 4% increase in its shares. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share on $30.4 billion in revenue.

Alternative asset manager Blackstone fell 3% after its third-quarter results came in below expectations. The company reported earnings of 94 cents per share on $2.32 billion of revenue, falling short of analyst estimates.

Las Vegas Sands, the casino and resort company, saw its shares rise more than 5% after reporting third-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations. The company posted revenue of $2.8 billion, beating the consensus estimate.

Lastly, semiconductor company Lam Research experienced a 3% drop in its shares following its earnings report. While the company reported adjusted earnings of $6.85 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion, the bottom end of its forward guidance for the fiscal second quarter fell short of estimates.

Overall, the stock market saw a mix of gains and losses before the bell, with some companies exceeding expectations while others fell short.

Sources:

– CNBC’s Sarah Min, Jesse Pound, and Samantha Subin contributed reporting