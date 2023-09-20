Stock Update: Dollar General, Pinterest, General Mills, Instacart, Coty, Bausch Health, Goldman Sachs

In premarket trading, several prominent companies have made headlines and experienced changes in their stock prices.

Firstly, Dollar General saw a 2% decline in its shares after JPMorgan downgraded the company to underweight. This downgrade was due to concerns over inflationary pressures and a decrease in consumer savings, which have affected the company’s core shopper demographic.

On the other hand, Pinterest experienced a positive turn in premarket trading, with shares climbing more than 3%. During the company’s first investor day, management expressed optimism about year-over-year revenue growth, expecting it to accelerate after a slowdown in 2022 and 2023. In response to this news, both Citi and D.A. Davidson upgraded their ratings to buy and raised their price targets for Pinterest.

General Mills, the maker of popular brands such as Cheerios and Yoplait, saw its shares rise 1% in premarket trading. The company reported first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, and it also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2024.

However, Instacart did not fare as well. The grocery delivery company experienced a nearly 4% decline in its stock price after its initial public offering (IPO). Although the stock had an initial opening price of $42, higher than the IPO price of $30 per share, it faced downward pressure in the market.

In contrast, Coty, a cosmetics maker, saw its shares increase almost 6% in premarket trading. The company raised its full-year outlook for 2024, citing strong performance in its fragrance brands, including Burberry, Calvin Klein, and Gucci. Coty now expects like-for-like sales to grow between 8% and 10% next year, surpassing its previous guidance.

Bausch Health, a pharmaceutical company, also experienced a positive change in premarket trading as its stock gained over 5%. This increase came after Jefferies upgraded its rating to a buy and raised its price target to $16. Jefferies cited strong third-quarter earnings, increased clarity on the Bausch + Lomb spinoff, and potential legal victories as factors contributing to the positive outlook.

Lastly, Goldman Sachs saw a marginal increase in its shares in premarket trading. Reports suggest that the investment bank is planning to sell its lending platform, Greensky, as part of its broader strategy to scale back its consumer lending operations. The deal is estimated to be worth around $500 million.

Overall, these changes in stock prices reflect the varying outlooks and market responses to different companies’ performance and announcements.

