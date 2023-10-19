Stocks Making Headlines in Midday Trading

In midday trading, several companies have made headlines with their earnings reports. Here are the key highlights:

1. Union Pacific – The freight operator reported earnings per share of $2.51, beating analyst expectations of $2.44. However, its third-quarter revenue of $5.94 billion fell short of estimates.

2. Las Vegas Sands – The casino operator exceeded revenue estimates for the third quarter, with $2.8 billion compared to the expected $2.73 billion. The company also pointed to a recovery in Macao and Singapore.

3. American Airlines – Despite weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, the air carrier’s stock rose 2% midday. Improved operating income and margins, along with strong revenue in its Atlantic and Pacific regions, contributed to the positive sentiment.

4. AT&T – The telecommunications giant reported a third-quarter earnings beat, with an adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents on $30.4 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected 62 cents per share and $30.19 billion.

5. Netflix – The streaming giant saw its stock surge 15% following a third-quarter earnings beat driven higher-than-anticipated subscriber growth. Netflix added 8.76 million subscribers, surpassing the forecasted 5.49 million.

6. Lam Research – Despite beating earnings and revenue estimates for the previous quarter, the semiconductor stock slipped over 5% due to disappointing forward guidance for the fiscal second quarter.

7. Tesla – The electric vehicle maker experienced a sharp drop of more than 8% after missing earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets, citing potential margin pressures ahead.

8. Zions Bancorporation – The company’s third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street estimates, with $1.13 per share compared to the forecasted $1.15. As a result, the stock pulled back 4.6%.

9. Zscaler – The cloud security firm received an upgrade to buy from Jefferies, boosting its stock 1%. The upgrade was based on expectations of positive earnings growth 2024.

10. Blackstone – The investment firm reported earnings per share of 94 cents, lower than analysts’ expectations of $1.01. Revenue also fell short, at $2.32 billion compared to the anticipated $2.51 billion, causing the stock to drop over 5%.

Overall, the stock market experienced mixed reactions to these earnings reports. While some companies exceeded expectations and saw their stocks rise, others fell short and faced declines. It will be interesting to see how these companies navigate their respective industries in the coming quarters.

Sources: CNBC