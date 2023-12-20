Stock Market Update: Etsy, Netflix, and Oil Stocks Rally, U.S. Steel Soars on Acquisition Deal

In a midday trading session marked volatility, several companies experienced significant movements in their stock prices. Here are some highlights:

Etsy saw its shares rebound 3% following a steep sell-off last week. The online merchandise platform recently announced plans to restructure its business cutting 11% of its workforce, a decision made in response to a challenging macro and competitive environment.

Netflix stock gained 3% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the streaming giant. The bank expressed renewed confidence in Netflix’s content spending and execution on growth initiatives, including paid sharing and advertising.

Oil stocks broadly rose as crude prices jumped over 2% due to concerns of supply disruptions. Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum, and Diamondback Energy all saw gains of more than 2% during midday trading.

U.S. Steel experienced a significant jump of 26.5% after Japan’s Nippon Steel outbid other competitors to acquire the company for $14.9 billion in cash. This deal represents a 142% increase from U.S. Steel’s previous trading price on August 11.

However, not all companies fared well in midday trading. SolarEdge shares tumbled more than 5% after a downgrade Goldman Sachs, citing downside risk to earnings and margin uncertainty. SunPower, another solar company, also saw a significant plunge of over 33% after disclosing liquidity concerns.

In other news, Adobe shares rose approximately 1% as the company canceled its plan to acquire cloud-based design tool Figma for $20 billion due to regulatory pushback. Meanwhile, VF Corporation, the apparel company, lost nearly 8% following a disclosure of a cyber incident that is expected to impact the company’s business.

It’s worth noting that Coupang, a South Korea-based e-commerce platform, fell 3.7% after announcing its plans to acquire the online luxury platform Farfetch. The deal will make Farfetch a private company and provide access to $500 million in capital. However, Farfetch’s shares fell nearly 35% before trading was halted.

Lastly, Liberty Media Formula One saw a drop of more than 1% after a Morgan Stanley downgrade. The racing series was deemed a “victim of its own success” the bank.

In conclusion, the stock market was filled with mixed results as companies like Etsy, Netflix, and oil stocks rallied, while others faced challenges. Investors are closely monitoring these developments in anticipation of future market movements.