New High-flying Stocks to Watch in After-hours Trading

ServiceNow, a leading workflow company, soared 4.6% during after-hours trading after releasing its impressive third-quarter earnings report. The company exceeded analysts’ expectations, reporting earnings of $2.92 per share, excluding items, compared to the projected $2.56 per share. Additionally, ServiceNow generated $2.29 billion in revenue, surpassing forecasts. This positive performance has attracted investors’ attention, driving the stock’s after-hours surge.

IBM, a prominent provider of cloud and business services, also experienced a 1.4% uptick in its shares after announcing its third-quarter earnings report. The company outperformed estimates, recording adjusted earnings per share of $2.20, which was seven cents higher than analysts’ predictions. IBM’s quarterly revenue stood at $14.75 billion, slightly surpassing the forecasted $14.73 billion.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, witnessed a 2.6% increase in its shares during extended trading. The company delivered an impressive beat on both earnings and revenue estimates in the third quarter. Meta reported revenue of $34.15 billion and earnings of $4.39 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion and $3.63 per share, respectively. This exceptional performance has undoubtedly generated significant enthusiasm among investors.

On the other hand, Align Technology, a medical device company, faced a significant setback, with its stock plummeting over 22% after the market closed. The decline came as a result of weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter revenue guidance, coupled with a challenging macro environment in comparison to the first half of the year. Align’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $2.14, while revenue reached $960 million, falling short of analyst estimates.

Mattel, a renowned toymaker, surprised analysts with better-than-expected earnings and lifted its full-year earnings guidance. However, despite these positive developments, the company experienced a 7% decline in its stock price. Mattel’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.08 per share, surpassing analysts’ predictions of 86 cents, while revenue stood at $1.92 billion, slightly beating the forecasted $1.84 billion.

Lastly, Whirlpool, a home appliance giant, saw its shares dip 5% after revising its earnings guidance for the full year. While the company exceeded expectations for the third quarter, Whirlpool lowered its earnings per share forecast from $16-18 to $16. Despite this readjustment, the company posted strong figures for both earnings and revenue.

In extended trading, Endeavor Group Holdings, a talent agency and sports company, experienced a remarkable 24% surge. CEO Ari Emanuel announced that the company would explore strategic alternatives, but clarified that they are not considering the sale of its interest in TKO Group Holdings, the merged company featuring WWE and UFC.

