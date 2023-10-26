New Report Shows Strong Third-Quarter GDP Growth Amidst Disappointing Corporate Earnings

Despite a blowout reading on third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), investor sentiment remained low, leading to a dismal finish in the stock market. The U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected annualized rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, the highest pace since the fourth quarter of last year. This growth was primarily driven strong consumer spending. However, the positive GDP report did little to lift investor sentiment, as disappointing corporate earnings weighed on the market.

One notable disappointment came from Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook. Meta reported third-quarter earnings that were up 168% year-over-year to $4.39 per share, surpassing analyst expectations. Additionally, revenue jumped 23% to $34.1 billion. However, Meta’s stock experienced a 3.7% decline as the company’s CFO, Susan Li, warned of softer ad spend in the beginning of the fourth quarter due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Align Technologies, the maker of Invisalign, also reported lower-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter. The company cited a more challenging macroeconomic environment for doctors and patients, leading to fewer orthodontic case starts overall. Despite the disappointing results, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the healthcare stock, believing that Align will eventually regain market share and achieve organic revenue growth.

On a positive note, International Business Machines (IBM) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, leading to a 4.9% increase in its stock price. IBM’s profit of $2.20 per share exceeded analyst estimates, while the company’s revenue of $14.8 billion also beat expectations. The growth in IBM’s AI initiatives and cloud solutions contributed to the positive results.

Overall, the stock market saw a sluggish performance, with the Nasdaq Composite experiencing the largest decline of 1.8%, followed the S&P 500 with a 1.2% decrease, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 0.8% drop.

