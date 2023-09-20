The Stock Market Reacts to Federal Reserve Announcement

The stock market experienced a weakening in the past hour of trading, with major indexes still mixed and near the lows of the day. This came as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve’s announcement and the subsequent press conference Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

As expected, the Fed unanimously left interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5%. However, they indicated that there would likely be one more rate hike the end of the year in an effort to combat inflation. Senior officials estimate that the fed funds rate will close the year at 5.6% and two rate cuts will occur in 2024, bringing the rate down to 5.1%.

The FOMC statement noted that the economy has been expanding at a solid pace, and although job gains have slowed, they remain strong, with unemployment remaining low. The Fed also made predictions for GDP growth of 2.1% this year and 1.5% in 2024. They expect core inflation, as measured Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), to reach 3.7% this year but slow to 2.6% 2024.

In response to the news, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped 1 basis point to 4.35%. The Nasdaq continued to struggle and dipped 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2% and the S&P 500 skidded 0.4%. All three major indexes remain below their 50-day moving averages.

Volume fell on the NYSE but rose on the Nasdaq compared to the same time the previous day. Several stocks made notable moves, including Pinterest (PINS), which rallied 4.6% after announcing an increased revenue growth rate for the next few years and a stock buyback program. Coty (COTY) also saw a 5.1% gain after raising its sales growth expectations.

It remains to be seen how the stock market will continue to respond to the Federal Reserve’s decision and the overall state of the economy.

Sources: [source1], [source2], [source3]