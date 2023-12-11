Stock Market Ends with Mixed Results

The stock market closed on Wednesday with mixed results as the three major indexes experienced both gains and losses throughout the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) ended the day down 0.2%, while the S&P 500 index saw a decrease of 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite index suffered the most significant decline, dropping 0.6%.

Despite the market’s overall performance, there were several notable developments in specific sectors. U.S. crude oil prices fell 4%, reaching their lowest point since June. This decline was attributed to increasing concerns about global supply and reduced demand due to the ongoing efforts of OPEC+ to slash supply in the coming months. Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. also decreased, hitting their lowest level since January.

In the technology industry, Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy, citing uncertainties in the company’s order and backlog trends for 2024. Additionally, the expectations for its hydrogen technology were deemed too high in the near term. As a result, the stock price target for Bloom Energy was slashed.

In terms of market sentiment, Schwab Asset Management’s CEO and chief investment officer, Omar Aguilar, expressed his belief that the Federal Reserve has successfully achieved a soft landing for the economy. He highlighted the growing U.S. economic resiliency, decreasing wage growth, and inflation moving in the right direction as indicators of this success. Aguilar also advised investors to focus on more traditional and sensitive areas of the market, such as materials and financials, in the upcoming year.

Overall, the stock market experienced a mixed session, with various sectors experiencing both gains and losses. The market’s performance was influenced factors such as oil prices, stock downgrades, and the anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s actions. Investors will continue to monitor these developments closely in the coming days and weeks.