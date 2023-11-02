New Ruling Allows Police to Utilize WhatsApp Web for Investigations

In a recent ruling, the 5th Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice in Brazil has validated the use of the WhatsApp Web mirroring technique law enforcement agencies. This new ruling states that police officers can access and collect evidence through this method, but only with prior judicial authorization, and if it is the only viable means to obtain such evidence.

The case in question involves the investigation of a suspected criminal organization involved in drug trafficking and arms dealing in the state of Minas Gerais. The police obtained a judicial order authorizing the interception of electronic communications and used a personal mobile phone to clone the WhatsApp Web application of one of the suspects using a QR Code. The exchanged messages were then forwarded to the intelligence department for further analysis.

The decision the Court of Minas Gerais stated that the evidence obtained in this manner was illegal, as there is no specific legal provision that allows for the mirroring of messaging applications. This technique raises two significant concerns. Firstly, it grants investigators access to old conversations that are not covered the authorized surveillance period. Secondly, it allows the undercover officer to actively participate in and even delete messages from the conversations.

However, the Supreme Court of Justice overturned this decision and validated the evidence. According to Justice Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca, the mirroring of WhatsApp Web can be compared to the use of undercover agents in the cyber realm, serving as a legitimate form of monitoring if authorized a judicial decision. In this case, the evidence obtained through WhatsApp Web mirroring cannot be considered unlawful.

The use of undercover agents is already regulated Brazilian law, specifically in the Law on Criminal Organizations and the Law on Drugs. Additionally, the Law on Communication Interception allows for the interception of data communications through a court order. These legislative measures enable law enforcement to utilize undercover operations in the virtual world, as it has become an increasingly exploited medium for criminal activities.

It is important to strike a balance between modern investigative techniques and protecting the fundamental rights of the individuals under investigation. The authorization a judicial decision ensures that these measures are subject to proportional and necessary criteria, as well as subsidiarity, meaning that other available means of obtaining evidence have been exhausted.

This ruling marks a significant development in the use of technology for law enforcement purposes. As criminal organizations continue to adapt to the digital age, it is crucial for legislation to keep pace and provide clear guidelines for investigative procedures in the cyber realm.

