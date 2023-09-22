The New Comedy Series “Still Up” Now Streaming on Apple TV+

The all new comedy series “Still Up” is now available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. With new episodes being released every Friday, viewers can follow the hilarious adventures of best friends Lisa and Danny as they navigate the late-night hours and uncover an array of wonderfully weird surprises.

“Still Up” is an Apple TV Original series that joins the ranks of other star-studded and award-winning shows like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Dickinson.” Apple TV+ prides itself as a platform for high-quality content, and this series is no exception.

For those interested in checking out “Still Up,” new subscribers can take advantage of the streaming service’s 7-day free trial. This allows viewers to watch the entire series without any commitment. After the trial period, Apple TV+ is available for $6.99 per month, making it one of the more affordable streaming options out there.

Apple TV+ can be accessed through the Apple TV app, which is available in over 100 countries and regions. It can be enjoyed on a variety of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and the web platform tv.apple.com.

Get ready for laugh-out-loud moments and unexpected twists as Lisa and Danny’s bond grows stronger amidst their shared insomnia. Experience the comedic brilliance of “Still Up” exclusively on Apple TV+.

Definitions:

– Apple TV+: Apple’s streaming service that offers a collection of original series, films, and documentaries.

– Apple TV Originals: Exclusive content produced Apple for their streaming platform.

Sources:

– Apple TV+: [source]