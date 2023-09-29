Philadelphia Phillies Secure Postseason Spot with Win over Pittsburgh Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies secured their spot in the postseason with a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. This victory guaranteed the Phillies a place in the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Following their Wild Card spot guarantee, the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park was relaxed. The Phillies even had some celebrities from the show business in attendance.

Actress Danielle Fishel, best known for her role as Topanga Matthews on the 90’s hit television show “Boy Meets World,” was invited the Phillies to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Fishel was accompanied her former castmates Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who cheered her on as she made her throw.

Prior to her big break as Topanga, Fishel made appearances on other popular sitcoms like “Full House” and “Harry and the Hendersons.” As a tribute to her iconic role, the Phillies gifted Fishel a jersey with her name and the number 93, representing the year “Boy Meets World” premiered.

After Fishel’s successful first pitch, fans praised her effort and compared it to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith’s recent botched throw. Smith had been invited the New York Yankees to throw the first pitch at a game, but his attempt drew widespread mockery.

Following the ceremonial pitch, the Phillies went on to play an exciting game against the Pirates. Despite being down 5-0, the Phillies staged an incredible comeback led Bryce Harper, who hit a game-leading home run in the seventh inning to secure a 7-6 victory.

Harper’s heroics were supported Edmundo Sosa, Christian Pache, and backup catcher Garret Stubbs, who all made significant contributions to the team’s rally. Stubbs started the comeback with a three-run homer, Sosa hit his 10th home run of the season, and Pache tied the game 6-6.

This thrilling win solidified the Phillies’ postseason berth and left fans excited for what’s to come in the playoffs.

Sources:

– The original source article