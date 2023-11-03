Steven Tyler Faces Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Photo: Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Steven Tyler, the lead singer of Aerosmith, is facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit. The latest allegations come from a woman named Jeanne Bellino, who claims that Tyler assaulted her on two separate occasions when she was a teenager in 1975. The lawsuit was filed in the New York Superior Court on November 2.

According to Bellino, she and a friend met Tyler and the band in New York during a modeling trip. The first assault allegedly occurred while they were walking down Sixth Avenue and Tyler became visibly irritated with a comment Bellino made about a song lyric. He then grabbed her hand and forced her into a phone booth, where he proceeded to physically assault her.

Afterward, when they arrived at the Warwick Hotel, Tyler allegedly assaulted Bellino again at the hotel bar. The lawsuit states that he abruptly left and invited her to his hotel room, but she declined while sobbing. The lawsuit further claims that Bellino suffered permanent physical and emotional distress as a result of the incidents, leading to medication and hospitalization.

This is not the first time Tyler has been accused of sexual assault. In December, he was named in a lawsuit Julia Holcomb, who claimed that he began a sexual relationship with her when she was 16 years old in 1973. The lawsuit also alleges that Tyler convinced Holcomb to get an abortion at 17, which she shared at anti-abortion rallies and public interviews.

Tyler attempted to dismiss part of Holcomb’s lawsuit arguing that the admission in his memoir, where he mentioned “almost taking a teen bride,” is protected free speech. However, these new allegations from Bellino further reinforce the claims made against him.

