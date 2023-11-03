New Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Abuse Steven Tyler

Former teen model Jeanne Bellino has filed a new lawsuit against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court, alleges that the incident occurred during the summer of 1975 when Bellino was 17 years old.

According to the lawsuit, Bellino met Tyler during a modeling trip and had an encounter with him and his entourage. During a walk down Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, Bellino made a comment that irritated Tyler, leading him to force her into a nearby phone booth. The lawsuit claims that Tyler then subjected Bellino to various forms of sexual assault, including groping and simulating sex. The filing also alleges that Tyler’s actions were witnessed others in the entourage who did not intervene.

Bellino asserts that she managed to free herself from Tyler’s grasp pulling on his hair and raising her knee. Despite the shock of the assault, she claims she continued to stay with Tyler and the group due to transportation arrangements she had made with her friend. However, upon returning to the hotel, Tyler allegedly assaulted her a second time before she ultimately escaped with the help of a doorman.

The lawsuit states that Bellino suffered significant physical and emotional distress as a result of the alleged assaults, and she seeks compensation for her injuries and damages.

Tyler’s representatives and Bellino’s attorney have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Jeanne Bellino accusing Steven Tyler of?

Jeanne Bellino has accused Steven Tyler of sexual abuse, alleging that he assaulted her during a modeling trip in the summer of 1975.

2. Are there any witnesses to the alleged assault?

According to the lawsuit, there were others in Steven Tyler’s entourage who witnessed the assault but did not intervene.

3. What is Jeanne Bellino seeking in her lawsuit?

Bellino is seeking compensation for her injuries and damages as well as a trial jury.

4. Have there been any previous allegations against Steven Tyler?

Yes, another individual named Julia Misley previously sued Steven Tyler for sexual assault and battery. Her lawsuit was filed under a California law that allowed adult victims of childhood sexual assault to file lawsuits for decades-old instances of assault.