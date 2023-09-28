Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s Friendly Banter During India vs. Australia Match

During the 2019 World Cup match between India and Australia, a heartwarming moment was witnessed between rival players Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Kohli, known for his sportsmanship, took a stand for Smith after he faced a hostile reception from the fans due to the ball-tampering scandal.

While batting, Kohli urged the Indian fans to stop booing and instead support Smith. This act of kindness earned Kohli the ICC’s ‘2019 Spirit of Cricket’ award. The incident showcased the camaraderie between two of the world’s best cricketers, proving that rivalry does not overshadow friendship.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, showcasing the friendly banter between Kohli and Smith once again. During a drinks break in the third ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot, Kohli decided to have some fun. He approached Smith’s batting partner, Marnus Labuschagne, and playfully poked his belly before showing off some hilarious dance moves.

Smith, who has always shared a great bond with Kohli, shared the video on his Instagram story, appreciating Kohli’s entertaining gestures. The video received a lot of attention from fans and further solidified the friendship between the two players.

In terms of the match, Australia managed to avoid a whitewash defeating India 66 runs. With this victory, Australia ended their five-match losing streak in ODIs. Australia posted a massive total of 352 for 7, with contributions from David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Labuschagne. Despite fifties from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India were all out for 286.

This friendly banter between Kohli and Smith reminds us that healthy competition can coexist with mutual respect and friendship in the world of cricket.

Definitions:

– Rivalry: The competition or conflict between two parties that strive to outperform or outdo each other.

– Camaraderie: A spirit of friendship and mutual trust among a group of people.

– Ball-tampering scandal: The act of changing the condition of the cricket ball without permission, which is considered cheating.

– Sportsmanship: Conduct and attitude that demonstrates respect, fairness, and ethical behavior in sports.

